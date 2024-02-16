Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

HMY stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HMY. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

