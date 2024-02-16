Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Down 4.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.57. 1,587,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,224,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.