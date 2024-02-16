HC Wainwright Comments on PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PolyPid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share.
PolyPid Price Performance
Shares of PYPD stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
