H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

