Head to Head Analysis: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) versus Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Repsol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $170.83 million 2.81 $242.17 million $4.42 2.93 Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $3.09 4.82

Volatility & Risk

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SandRidge Energy pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SandRidge Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 96.17% 19.53% 15.87% Repsol 6.39% 20.43% 9.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Energy and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 0 5 1 0 2.17

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Repsol on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

