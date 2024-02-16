Head to Head Comparison: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) vs. Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) and Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDF Solutions and Presto Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Presto Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Presto Automation has a consensus target price of $2.54, suggesting a potential upside of 961.87%. Given Presto Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions 1.63% 6.56% 5.05% Presto Automation -270.03% N/A -134.09%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares PDF Solutions and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Presto Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Presto Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $165.23 million 8.10 -$3.43 million $0.06 582.67 Presto Automation $23.24 million 0.75 -$34.48 million ($1.23) -0.19

PDF Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Presto Automation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as Fire Feature Analysis Software; DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

