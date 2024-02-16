Head to Head Contrast: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) versus ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $222.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.36%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.6% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 10.72% 25.37% 16.47% ClearPoint Neuro -97.92% -72.26% -44.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $353.79 million 4.20 $41.79 million $5.44 35.77 ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 8.84 -$16.43 million ($0.90) -8.20

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats ClearPoint Neuro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

