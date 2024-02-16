Head-To-Head Review: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -82.43% -198.87% -56.76% Aethlon Medical N/A -95.47% -79.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TELA Bio and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for TELA Bio and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.28%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,302.44%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $41.42 million 4.32 -$44.30 million ($2.06) -3.54 Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 7.16 -$12.03 million ($4.99) -0.33

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

