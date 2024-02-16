Head-To-Head Review: Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Universal Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.27 million 0.50 -$17.62 million ($32.91) -0.09 Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

8.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -225.61% -6,767.92% -87.99% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avinger and Universal Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.22%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Summary

Avinger beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, including Ocelot and Tigereye, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

