Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR opened at $14.90 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

