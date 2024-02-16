HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.46

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.46 and last traded at $191.30, with a volume of 218508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Get HEICO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HEICO

HEICO Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.