Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Position Boosted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Heritage Commerce worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after buying an additional 1,847,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.37. 52,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

