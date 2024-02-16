HI (HI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $295,597.22

HI (HI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. HI has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $295,597.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.36 or 0.99702903 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013631 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00175112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061917 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $295,266.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

