HI Trading Up 2.1% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $295,597.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.36 or 0.99702903 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013631 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00175112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061917 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $295,266.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.