HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPKEW opened at $7.30 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

