Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
HOLI opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
