Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

HOLI opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

