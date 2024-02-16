Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $354.86.

HD opened at $361.11 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.89. The company has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

