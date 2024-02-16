HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.860-6.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.86-6.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.34. The company had a trading volume of 225,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.19. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

