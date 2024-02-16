HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.86-6.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.860-6.940 EPS.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $605.25. The company had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.19. HubSpot has a one year low of $356.07 and a one year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.