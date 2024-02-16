Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 236,580 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855,789. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

