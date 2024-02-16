Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.14.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
