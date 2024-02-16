i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $23.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Up 5.7 %

IIIV stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.10 million, a PE ratio of -298.43 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,965,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,067,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.