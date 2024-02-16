Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.29 on Friday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Immunic by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

