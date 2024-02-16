Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.