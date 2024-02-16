Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Shares Acquired by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 3.12% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ICD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 38,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,566. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

