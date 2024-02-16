Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.30).

INF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.74) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($439,672.46). Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

LON INF opened at GBX 810.60 ($10.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,244.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 652.40 ($8.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 812 ($10.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 773.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 746.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

