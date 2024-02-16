Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $48,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.5 %

IR stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.