Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.60

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.60 and last traded at $86.44, with a volume of 978144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.