Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots bought 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,899 ($61.87) per share, with a total value of £146.97 ($185.62).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Steve Foots bought 4 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,724 ($59.66) per share, with a total value of £188.96 ($238.65).

Croda International Price Performance

CRDA opened at GBX 5,024 ($63.45) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,805.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,840.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.46. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,132 ($90.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,614.39, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

