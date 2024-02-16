Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Littley acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,625 ($2,052.29).

Eurocell Stock Performance

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.07. Eurocell plc has a one year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 153 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £138.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Eurocell



Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

Featured Stories

