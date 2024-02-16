Insider Buying: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Purchases $78,200.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.7 %

Lantronix stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTRX

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.