Insider Buying: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Buys $100,000.90 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $100,000.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,033.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $174,518,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $230,973,000. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,905 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 204.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 665,659 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

