Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Buys 40,500 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £183,870 ($232,217.73).

Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Peter Dubens purchased 300,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £1,326,000 ($1,674,665.32).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 2.3 %

LON:OCI opened at GBX 469.50 ($5.93) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 392 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £828.29 million, a P/E ratio of 369.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.43.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

