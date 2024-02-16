Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Bob Cowdell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,281.64).

Real Estate Credit Investments Price Performance

RECI stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.52). 205,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.40. The company has a market capitalization of £275.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.44 and a beta of 0.45. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 109.50 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.