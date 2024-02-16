Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) CEO Purchases 5,200 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $96,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SR Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,663. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($10.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp
SR Bancorp Company Profile
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SR Bancorp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.