Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) CEO Purchases 5,200 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $96,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,663. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($10.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.