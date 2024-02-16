Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Sells 20,618 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $314.36 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

