Insider Selling: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Sells 10,029 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Newman sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.68), for a total value of £45,130.50 ($56,997.35).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock remained flat at GBX 450 ($5.68) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,249. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 466 ($5.89). The company has a market cap of £167.45 million, a P/E ratio of 661.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.