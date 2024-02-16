Insider Selling: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells $470,920.14 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $470,920.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,630.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 29,062 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $671,041.58.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $436,452.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.72 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $992.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

