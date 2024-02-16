Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells $322,335.00 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HXL opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

