Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $962,476.53 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $962,476.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $33,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,515 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $305,709.30.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,107.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $190,402.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $9,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $152,500.90.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.93 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.32%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFS Credit by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Credit by 596.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Report on OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.