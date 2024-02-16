InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at InspireMD

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InspireMD by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Articles

