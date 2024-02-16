Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Lowered to $123.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Integer Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of ITGR opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
