Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Lowered to $123.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Integer Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.