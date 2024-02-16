Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,377 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $45,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.