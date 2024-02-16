International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.22, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,236,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,013,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after buying an additional 315,326 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,675.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

