Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Inventronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.46 million during the quarter. Inventronics had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 7.69%.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

