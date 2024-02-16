Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.65%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -380.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.