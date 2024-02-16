InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

