InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Stock Down 40.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.87.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
