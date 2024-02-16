Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.87 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

