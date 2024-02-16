IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 106.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of IQVIA worth $51,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %

IQV opened at $241.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $243.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

